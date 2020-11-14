PM praises Armed Forces for Covid rescue operations

About:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid Covid.
“While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force & Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to Covid is praiseworthy,” said PM Modi.