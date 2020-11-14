PM praises Armed Forces for Covid rescue operations

Manoj Tiwari raises concerns as Covid-19 cases spike 2020-11-14 Member of Parliament Delhi (North-East) and Former Delhi President of Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari showed his concerns over increasing cases in the national capital. He requested people to be more cautious and follow Covid-19 SOPs during these days. “People have to be more cautious and Delhi Government should also try to save people from the infection,” he said. Delhi has been reporting over 6000 new cases daily this week.