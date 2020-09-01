PM, Prez pay floral tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

About:
Politicians came to pay their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence 10 Rajaji Marg on Sept 01. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and VP Venkaiah Naidu paid their last respects to the former president. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects the former president. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee. Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 on Aug 31. He served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.