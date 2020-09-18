PoK activist exposes Pak Army at the United Nations

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 18 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 16:21 ist
About: 

A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Dr. Amjad Mirza has exposed Pakistan Army at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He said the Pakistan Army is molesting Kashmiri women around LoC and people in PoK are desperate to join Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Dr. Mirza also accused Pakistan and China for exploiting resources in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. He said that in the wake of the CPEC project, the rivers are diverted for hydropower projects causing water shortages. “The projects would forever destroy the ecology of our region”, he told the UN.

