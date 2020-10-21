Police Commemoration Day: CMs pay tribute to jawans

Jio, Qualcomm achieve over 1Gbps speed in trials in US 2020-10-21 Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio on October 21 announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone speed on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Qualcomm and Jio along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Speaking about the initiative Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."