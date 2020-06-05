Police finds around 13k phones active with same IMEI

  Jun 05 2020
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 14:34 ist
Meerut Police Cyber Cell has found more than 13,000 mobiles phones active with the same IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. The incident was caught by cyber cell on June 04. While speaking to ANI, the Additional SP of Meerut, Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, “This is a serious security concern. A case has been registered and further investigation underway.”

