Police seal Pune biotech company over Mephedrone drugs

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2020, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 06:04 ist
About: 

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police sealed a biotech company in Pune on October 21. It was involved in manufacturing and selling of Mephedrone drug and arrested 3 more accused, including a Nigerian national. A total of 12 people arrested so far in the matter. Drugs worth Rs 20 crore and cash were seized.

