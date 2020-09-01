Politicos pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

About:
Politicos arrived to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on Sept 01. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh paid last respects to Pranab Mukherjee. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Nirmala Sitharaman paid last respects to the former president. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia paid homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to the former president at his residence. BJP president JP Nadda paid last respects to Pranab Mukherjee.