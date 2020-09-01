Politicos pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Covid-19 not main factor behind Pranab's death: Abhijit 2020-09-01 Son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee on September 01 stated that the reason behind his father death was not COVID-19. He said, “I feel COVID was not the main factor for his death rather it was the brain operation. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn't do so.” The former president passed away at the age of 84 on Aug 31. He served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.