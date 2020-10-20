Pollution grave concern for Delhiites as AQI worsens

  Oct 20 2020
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 11:46 ist
The rising air pollution levels have become a grave concern for Delhi-NCR. Thick black smog rose high in the air in parts of Delhi.

Despite a ban, famers of neighbouring states are burning stubble. As per CPCB, air quality at Anand Vihar is 252, which is in ‘poor’ category and AQI at Lodhi Road is 157, which falls in ‘moderate’ category.

