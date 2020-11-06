Pollution on rise in Delhi, locals continue to suffer

  • Nov 06 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 22:16 ist
Delhiites continued to breathe poor air. 
On November 06, the quality index stood in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. 
The Kejriwal-led government on November 5 announced a ban on crackers to combat pollution in view of Diwali festival. 
The State government has also introduced several campaigns to control pollution like “Red light on, Gaadi off”. 

