Poly houses to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir

Govt constructed newly high-tech poly houses with all types of facilities to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir. These hi-tech poly houses with a cost of Rs 10 lakh have been installed under Centrally Sponsored Scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) with the latest features like humidity control, fogger system, temperature controller and heating system for harsh winters. The government is making an effort to give a boost to every sector of Valley. With the help of these high tech poly houses, growers can purchase high-quality saplings during the whole year even in the off-season also. These high tech poly houses will play a major role to attract the young generation towards vegetable cultivation.

