Post-COVID-19 era will bring opportunities: PM

COVID-19 Daily Update - May 11 2020-05-11 Karnataka records a drop in Covid-19 cases, 14 new cases were reported today. The MHA revises guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 patients and the first repatriation flight to Karnataka, lands in Bengaluru today. The daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu. ---- Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 14 new cases today...the first repatriation flight to bengaluru has arrived this morning...and PM Modi meets Chief Ministers to chart the course of action after May 17 when the lockdown comes to an end...But first, a look at the daily figures. --- As we go into this recording..Nearly 46,000 people are active carriers of the virus...More than 22,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered over 2000 covid-related deaths so far. --- The ICMR has tested more than 16 lakh samples for the novel coronavirus. --- A quick look at how the states did today. Mumbai reported 20 deaths today, the state added 1230 new cases and has more than 17,000 active cases. Delhi recorded 310 new cases and has more than 5000 active cases. 798 new cases were reported from Tamil Nadu, the state has nearly 6000 active carriers of the virus. In Kerala, 4 have tested positive in Kasargod after a lull, the state which was the first to report a covid-19 case - NOW has 27 active cases. --- 14 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, of these 3 have a domestic travel history. Davangere has reported 3 cases. Of the 2 cases from Bagalkote, one has a travel history to Ahmedabad. Bidar has reported 2 cases, and 1 case has come in from Vijayapura. Contact tracing is underway for one case from Kalaburagi. 1 case each from Hassan, Haveri and Mandya have a travel history to Mumbai. Of the two cases from Bengaluru, one is a resident of Andhra Pradesh but has been isolated in a facility in the city. All other cases are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. --- With this the state has reported 862 new cases of which 404 are still active, and 9 are in the ICU. 426 patients have been discharged and 31 patients have died. --- Prime Minister Narender Modi met with Chief Ministers of various states today to decide on the course of action post the 17th of May. Noting that the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of the virus, he asked that all precautions are taken by people including social distancing norms. Among others, states have to ensure that rural India remains free from this crisis. --- Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wants to do away with district zoning and has pitched for the resumption of public transport in non-containment zones The government also favoured hospitalization of only those Covid-19 patients with “severe symptoms,” and pitched for tele-medicine in the times of the pandemic. In recognition of the spike in cases in Karnataka owing to those who have returned from other states, Yediyurappa pitched for a certificate providing a health clearance from the sending state. Meanwhile the opposition has demanded a special package from the Centre, saying that the State contributes a significant amount to taxes. --- While Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has favoured an extension of the lockdown, Telangana CM has requested that the passenger train services be stopped. However, he has requested that arrangements being made to send migrant workers home should be continued. -- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy has requested that passenger train services to the state be deferred to the end of the month, as cases continue to surge in the state. He has also asked for the suspension of air travel until the end of the month. -- Punjab Chief Minister has made a pitch for states to have greater flexibility in micro-planning, including zoning criteria. He has also sought fiscal aid from the Centre to meet at least 33% of committed liabilities. -- The opposition in Karnataka, has demanded a special package from the centre as the state generates a large share in taxes, and CM BS Yediyurappa has said that he’ll ‘discuss everything’ with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi...the meeting is underway as we record this video, for the latest updates, log on to the deccan herald website. -- Even as the number of Covid-19 positive cases continue to climb across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic cases. To be eligible for home isolation, the treating medical officer needs to assign the patient as a ‘very mild case or a presymptomatic case’. The patient needs to have requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation, and for quarantining family members as well. A caregiver should be available on a 24*7 basis, and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite during home isolation. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol, and as prescribed by the treating medical officer. The Arogya Setu App should remain active at all times through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The patient must regularly send health updates to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow ups. The patient will need to fill an undertaking on self-isolation. Individuals will be eligible for home isolation, only upon following these guidelines. Patients can end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms, or date of sampling for pre-symptomatic cases, and if there is no fever for 10 days.There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over. --- With the partial resumption of passenger train services, the central government has left it to the states to decide if those travelers must be quarantined...or not. According to the Standard Operating Procedures released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed in the destination state. When asked about whether passengers will be asked to go on quarantine, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the states and union territories where the trains are arriving will prepare health protocols as per the situation there. --- Meantime, the Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 online dashboard which relayed the number of cases in the state, has not been updated since last week. Mobile internet services were suspended, after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed. An official who looked after the online Covid-19 dashboard said that the team responsible for updating the portal did not have internet access as most employees working from home do not have access to broadband facilities. The door-to-door health audit being conducted by the government across Kashmir has also been hit due to the 2G internet suspension. Officials said ground level workers conducting the survey using a mobile app called “Swasthya Nidhi”, are unable to do so in absence of internet service. Other government-run mobile apps for contact tracing such as ‘Aarogya Setu’ and ‘Talaash’ are unusable without the internet. While earlier there was a demand for 4G services to be restored, so that people could get critical information about the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have now snapped 2G services since the last six days. The Supreme Court has appointed a special committee to hear pleas about restoring 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir. --- --- In news from Karnataka...The first repatriation flight to Karnataka landed at the Bengaluru airport early this morning carrying 321 passengers from the UK. 321 passengers from London were asymptomatic and have been shifted to hotels. Police as well as medical personnel were present at the airport in full force. Passengers were asked to take an Indian sim card and download the quarantine app. Sixteen BMTC buses had been arranged for their transport to the hotels for a 14-day quarantine. In all, rooms were offered in 18 five-star hotels and resorts, 26 three-star hotels and 40 budget hotels --- The second repatriation flight to Karnataka will land at Mangalore airport on tuesday night. 177 passengers are expected from Dubai. Quarantine facilities have been prepared in 17 hotels and 12 hostels. Residents from Dakshina Kannada will be quarantined in Mangalore, the rest will be quarantined in their respective districts. Officials will divide the incoming passengers into two lists: Those with symptoms of cold, cough and fever will be sent to Wenlock Hospital for 14 days. The others who are asymptomatic will be quarantined in hotels and hostels, which can be booked online. --- Staying with Mangaluru, as many as 1151 stranded labourers from Dakshina Kannada have left for Uttar Pradesh in a Shramik special train today. Earlier in the day many had gathered at the service bus stand in Mangaluru in order to travel to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. They were working in different parts of the district and were left stranded without jobs after the lockdown was imposed across the country. Many had said that they had not registered with the Seva sindhu portal, they also didn’t have a pass to travel. So far, three Shramik trains from Mangaluru have left for Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with nearly 3500 labourers in the last two days. --- A Shramik train with 1200 migrant workers is scheduled to arrive in Kalaburagi tonight. The workers are returning home from Mumbai. Once screened, arrangements will be made to send them to their respective taluk headquarters, where they will be quarantined. --- A plan to start mass testing at Padarayanapura - one of Bengaluru’s clusters, has fallen apart as testing kits for Covid-19 have not yet arrived. Health officials have instead started a house-to-house survey with Asha workers, to prioritise testing with the kits that are available. --- Old buses belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation have been converted into a Mobile Fever Clinics. However, unlike government hospitals, those with symptoms have to pay 3750 rupees to get a test done at this facility. Four Mobile Bus Clinics will be deployed across Bengaluru starting from red zones, and will try to screen the maximum number of residents from these zones for symptoms and quarantine the ones who test positive. At the mobile clinic, people can also avail free tests for glucose and blood pressure levels. Residents also have the option to do blood tests with SRL labs for a discounted price of 300 rupees. --- --- And before we go, In Chennai, nearly 4000 migrant workers from Odisha were sent home with a farewell gift. The Greater Chennai Corporation presented each worker with a bag containing food provisions that could last at least a week. According to officials, this was done so that the workers, who have been without an income for more than 40 days, could return home without worrying about lack of food for their families.