Post-COVID-19 era will bring opportunities: PM

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 12 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 11:21 ist
About: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 said that post-COVID-19 era will bring opportunities that India must leverage. Prime Minister Modi also noted that he continues to feel optimistic, when not even a single state sounded despondent and that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister made this statement while chairing the fifth via videoconferencing meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories amid the coronavirus lockdown. The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. 

