Posters in Patna congratulate Nitish after NDA victory

WhatsApp rolls out new shopping button 2020-11-11 In a bid to make shopping experience easier for customers, WhatsApp Business is introducing a new shopping button. According to Mashable, the shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations. However, users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application. With this new tweak, WhatsApp believes thatcustomers will be able to discover products easily. While this might seem like a simple change, the new addition is a sign of future development. Recently, Facebook had announced that it would bring in-app shopping to WhatsApp.