Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

About:
Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947. While speaking at two-day symposium' on ‘Memories of 22 October 1947’ in Srinagar, Patel said, “The attack by Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in Kashmir on 22 October 1947 is a black day for Kashmiriyat’. The event was organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology in collaboration with government of J&K. Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the event.