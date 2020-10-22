Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Continuously working for Bengal's development: PM Modi 2020-10-22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the commencement of ‘Durga Puja’ celebrations in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on Thursday. PM Modi’s address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, “We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people.” “Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,” PM added.