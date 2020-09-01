Pranab had expertise in taking everyone together: HM

While speaking to media in the national capital on September 01, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. He said, “It is a sad day for all of us that Pranab Mukherjee isn't along with us anymore. Those who want to come in politics and learn how to work without any controversy should observe his political life and follow him.” “He had expertise in taking everyone together. When in power, he always struck a balance with those in opposition. When in opposition, he never stepped away from playing a constructive role,” he added.