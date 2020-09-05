Prayers offered on Mother Teresa’s death anniversary

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 10:26 ist
About: 

On Mother Teresa’s death anniversary, prayers were offered at The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on September 05. Teresa devoted her life to caring for the poor and sick people. She was born on August 26, 1910.
 

