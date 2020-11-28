Prepared for long haul, say protesting farmers in Delhi

About:
Protesting farmers from Punjab who have been settled at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari have again cleared their indication that they will not their protest until the centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws. One of the protesting farmers from Punjab’s Mansa district said they will not withdraw their sit-in demonstration until the government rolls back the “black laws” against farmers, and they are determined to continue their protest even if it takes years, adding that “we have come prepared” for the long haul.