President confers National Sports Awards 2020 virtually

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 14:47 ist
About: 

In a first of its kind, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020, virtually on August 29 in New Delhi. The ceremony took place on the occasion of National Sports Day. Awardees attend the ceremony from various places across the country. Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team, Rani Rampal received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. Hockey player Akashdeep Singh received Arjuna Award in Bengaluru.  Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also attended the event from Vigyan Bhawan.

