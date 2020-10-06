Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent: Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2020 | A B de Villiers lauds Sundar's bowling 2020-10-06 Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."