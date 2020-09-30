Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 30 2020, 14:31 ist
  updated: Sep 30 2020, 14:31 ist
About: 

People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of the 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29.

