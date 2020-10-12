Protesters block railway tracks in Hooghly

About:
Protesters blocked railway tracks at Pundooah railway station in West Bengal and demanded train services on October 11 claiming that they face difficulty in commuting by special trains during the lockdown. Some special trains are being run exclusively for railway employees while common passengers have to manage their travelling in the limited number of trains running due to the pandemic. Protesting against the travelling exclusivity, passengers at Pundooah railway station have stopped the rail service by putting a huge stone on the railway line.