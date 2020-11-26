Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan alleging rigged poll

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 14:52 ist
About: 

People protested across the region in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday. They alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election was rigged. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won majority of the 23 assembly seats there.

