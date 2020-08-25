Protests erupt in PoK’s Muzaffarabad against dams

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
About: 

Massive protests and a torch rally were held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on August 24 night to oppose the mega dams to be constructed by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum River. The protesters hailing from "Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao” (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) Committee chanted slogans like "Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do" (let the Neelum and Jhelum rivers flow, let us live). The rally was attended by over a thousand people from the city and other parts of PoK.

