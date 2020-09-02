PUBG ban: Game-lovers laud government’s move

Game-lovers across India gave thumbs up to government for banning popular multiplayer game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in the country.

An enthusiast from Jammu said, “I appreciate the decision by government of India. If we want to play then we should play games made in India.”

A Patna resident said, “I welcome the decision by the government. Lot of time was wasted on the game by children.”

However, several enthusiasts were upset with the decision. “I am a bit upset. PUBG connected me with my friends,” said another game lover.