COVID-19: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor 2020-03-21 Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has been tested positive for coronavirus, booked by Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence for staying at Taj Hotel and attending several functions in Lucknow. Kanika returned from London and had organised a party at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow where around 100 people were present. Reportedly, she hid her travel history from the authorities.