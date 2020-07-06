Qualcomm partners with Flipkart for audio products

Four new plant species discovered in Western Ghats 2020-07-05 The Centre for Medicinal Plants Research of Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala discovered four new species of plants in the bio-rich Western Ghats. The team of researchers led by Dr. KM Prabhukumar, Senior Scientist and Dr. Indira Balachandran, Center Director, Department of Plant Horticulture, Kottakkal Arya Vaidyashala have discovered these new plants named as Gentiana Sasidharani, Peucedanum Pradeepianum, Hedyotis Soolamudianus and Oberonia Muthikulamensis. These new findings were accepted after a detailed study by the scientific world. The results of the study are from the world-renowned International Plant Classification Journal, published in New Zealand Phytotaxa and in the Nordic Journal of Botany from Sweden.