Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeat KKR by 8 wickets

Pat Cummins is seen as an all-rounder: KKR's Morgan 2020-10-17 Chasing a total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish line with 19 balls to spare. Morgan praised Cummins for stitching KKR’s innings and said that he is viewed as an all-rounder. Morgan said, “We have actually looked at Pat as an all rounder. He has been focusing on his gold in this trip so far. It has made a huge difference in his batting.” On the changes in the batting line-up of the team, he said, “Given the strength and depth that we have in our batting line up and the different skill level and skill sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible playing against different oppositions.” KKR so far has lost four matches of the eight played. In the next match, KKR will lock horns with SRH.