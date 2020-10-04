Rahul Gandhi joins ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab

‘Adani and Ambani control PM Modi,’ says Rahul Gandhi 2020-10-04 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring big businessmen and doing nothing for farmers in the country. He said, “PM Modi is being controlled by businessmen like Adani and Ambani.” He made this statement while addressing the gathering at Kheti Bachao Yatra. Punjab has witnessed fierce protests by farmers over the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill - that were approved by the President on September 27.