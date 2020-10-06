Rahul is against a strong economic system: Smriti Irani

'10 states account for 77% of active Covid-19 cases' 2020-10-06 Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the press briefing over Covid-19 situation in the country on October 06 said that 10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77% of the active cases in the country. Health Secretary said, “It is too early to take a call on the trend of active COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, whether it is stabilising or not, we need to observe for more time.” Rajesh Bhushan on the fatality due to Covid-19 said, “48% of COVID-related deaths reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra. Health Ministry is in talks with these states to control the Covid-19 deaths. The target is to bring fatality below 1%.”