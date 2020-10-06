Rahul is against a strong economic system: Smriti Irani

About:
Union Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani on October 6 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that the former never wants India’s economic system to be strong. Adding on it, she said, “This isn't the first time that he is against reforms.” She said, “Whether it is integrating nation into a market or strengthening the country's economy or ensuring farmers' the right to sell produce anywhere - Rahul Gandhi never wants our economic system to be strong. This isn't the first time that he is against reforms.”