Rahul's inclination is for politics not justice: Irani

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Hathrus on October 03. Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi’s inclination towards Hathras case is for political vendetta not for justice. Irani said, “People are aware Congress' tactics of that is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. People understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim.” Security beefed up and barricades have been put up at the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway in view Rahul Gandhi’s visit.