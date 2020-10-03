Rahul's inclination is for politics not justice: Irani

Hathras case: Media allowed to enter victim’s village 2020-10-03 Hathras administration allowed entry of media in the village of alleged gang-rape victim on Oct 03. Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena said, "Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than 5 media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place." "All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless," he added. A 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Family has accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30. The incident witnessed nationwide protest. Following which, entry in the village was banned for everyone.