'Rail Roko' protesters to extend agitation in Amritsar

Jobless sell pet fish on roadside in Kozhikode 2020-10-07 Many people who have lost their jobs during coronavirus lockdown have got into roadside pet fish business in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Joblessness is one of the major concerns amid Covid-19. They now hope to make their ends meet. Vaishnav, who was involved in laying cables for a telecom company, lost his job amid pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Vaishnav said, “Earlier, I was involved in laying cables for a telecom company. After coronavirus, they didn't have much work for me. I was staying home jobless. Then, I started selling pet fish on roadsides. Now, I can earn something.”