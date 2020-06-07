Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from heat

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 07 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 11:23 ist
About: 

Rain lashed some parts of the Delhi-NCR on June 07 bringing respite from scorching heat. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky for three days. Strong surface winds during day time have been predicted for today by IMD.

