Family members of Rajasthan priest who was set ablaze by 5 accused seek justice by not performing the last rites of the body.

Family demanded the arrest of all the accused and along with this a financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh and a job.

One of the family members said, “We will not perform the last rites till our demands are not fulfilled.” The victim succumbed to his burn injuries, day after being burnt alive over property dispute in Karauli.