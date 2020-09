On September 14, Rajya Sabha proceedings begun on the first day of Monsoon Session. The proceedings had begun with following social distancing norms. The MPs of Rajya Sabha were seen sitting in visitors’ gallery to ensure social distancing due to Covid-19.

Members like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren and DMK's T Siva took oath. Pens used by the MPs to sign were changed after every use in view of Covid-19.The Monsoon Session had begun with the Lok Sabha session in the morning.