Covid-19 Daily Update - March 23 2020-03-24 India saw a staggering increase of 90 covid-19 cases being reported today. West Bengal reported its first death, of a covid-19 patient. Karnataka added 7 new cases and has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at 33.The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered the lockdown of the entire state until March 31st