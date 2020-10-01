Ramesh Pokhriyal welcomes MHA's move to reopen schools

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:17 ist
About: 

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on October 01 welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision of reopening schools from October 15 in Unlock 5 and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah. State governments have been given a free hand to reopen schools after 15 Oct under the Centre’s Unlock 5.0 guidelines announced by the MHA on Sep 30.
 

