Rearing of cocoons for Kashmiri silk in full swing

Sericulture sector has its own importance in the Kashmir Valley therefore the authorities try their level best to increase the production of cocoons and mulberry fruit crop. The sector plays a vital role in generating employment for the locals. Kashmiri cocoons are quiet popular across country including Bangalore and West Bengal.

In the Cocoon production, rearing process is the main stage in the making of cocoons. This process includes silkworms eating green mulberry leaves and completing different cycles of sleeping.

