COVID-19: 'Indians aren’t mentally disciplined' 2020-03-22 While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 21, the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Medanta Heart Institute, Dr Naresh Trehan spoke about coronavirus threat. He said, “India has a very large population and lots of people are not into hygiene as a major expression of oneself. They are not conscious about their cleanliness so we are at a much higher danger than most other countries.”