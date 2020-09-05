Record 86,432 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 40 lakh

Udhampur farmers switch to aloe vera to thwart monkeys 2020-09-05 Several farmers in Hartyaran Panchayat of Udhampur district are now growing aloe vera instead of traditional crops to save their farms from the ravages of monkeys. The growing monkey menace, which has resulted in serious damage to crops, has forced many in the region to abandon agriculture. In an effort to support the farmers, who are making the switch from traditional crops, the Central Government has set up an aloe vera processing unit in Udhampur district. “Monkeys use to attack our crops causing losses to farmers. Then I thought of growing aloe vera to protect the farm from them. Though the production is satisfactory, the only issue we were facing was of marketing. I have been informed that the government has set up a processing unit for us and now I am hopeful that we will get better profits for our produce.” said Keekar Singh, while speaking to ANI. Monkeys do not attack crops such as aloe vera, which has medicinal properties. Besides, it also fetches better returns due to the surging demand for herbs in the domestic market for manufacturing personal care products. "We came to know that because of monkeys in the area people were not able to grow any horticulture crops and some of them even left farming. This processing unit will be set up on a large scale and would help the growers in earning more money. Their income will also increase and the target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doubling the farmers' income by 2022 would also be achieved," said Kamaljeet Singh Sodhi, Manager and Chemist, Horticulture Department, Udhampur.