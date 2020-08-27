Residents of Ambala facing red flour beetles menace

About:
Residents of Kullarpur village in Naraingarh Tehsil of Ambala are facing red flour beetles menace. They also alleged that the red flour beetles come from a godown in village where grains are stored. A local said, "This is dangerous. They might enter ears of children.”‘It's breeding season but we fumigate and spray the godown regularly. Sometimes the sack of grains come with eggs of these insects on them, they fully develop in a week. After that, they can fly and go anywhere. Can't control it 100% but we fumigate,” said Diptosh Narwala, the Godown Manager. The red flour beetle attacks stored grain and other food products including flour causing loss and damage.