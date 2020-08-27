‘Rhea Chakraborty is murderer’, alleges SSR’s father

J&K: Organic farming opens new chapter in farmers lives 2020-08-27 Farmers were depending on chemical fertilisers for their crops in Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as the organic mission was implemented in the Valley, farmers have gone for organic manure. Organic farming has opened a new chapter in the life of farmers. Vegetable farmers are getting assistance from Agricultural Department. Biological pest control technology is now being used to boost organic farming. Increased productivity has led to earn more income. Farmers are supplying vegetables in markets of Pulwama and other districts. This organic vegetable farming was established in 2017 under Centre’s Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna. Organic farming has also attracted educated youth and it has become a source of income for them as well.