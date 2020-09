Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai’s special court on Sep 11.

Bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected.

They were arrested in connection with drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.