RLSP to fight Bihar elections with BSP: Kushwaha

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 29 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 21:55 ist
About: 

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on September 29 announced that the party will contest Bihar Assembly elections in coalition with Bahujan Samaj Party and Janwadi Party Socialist. “Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) to fight elections with Bahujan Samaj Party and Janwadi Party Socialist in upcoming Bihar elections,” said Kushwaha ahead of Bihar elections.

