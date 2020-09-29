RLSP to fight Bihar elections with BSP: Kushwaha

Torching tractor an insult: PM Modi 2020-09-29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 called out those who are opposing new farm laws and also called out the incident where a tractor was torched by Youth Congress workers near India Gate in Delhi. PM Modi said, “Several reforms, related to farmers, labourers and health, were brought during the recently concluded Parliament session. These reforms will strengthen labourers, youth, women, farmers of the nation. But the nation can see how some people are opposing it just for the sake of it. Farmers can now sell their products to anyone, anywhere. But when centre is giving farmers their rights, these people are opposing it. They don't want farmers to sell their produce in the open market, they want middlemen to earn a profit. They are opposing the freedom of farmers.” Calling out the incident of tractor torching, PM Modi said, “They are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them. For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission.” He further added, “Today these people are misleading farmers over MSP. There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. Their one more medium to earn a black income is finished.”