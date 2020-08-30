Rlys start RORO service from Karnataka to Maharashtra

  Aug 30 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:26 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa & Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Roll-on-Roll off service from Nelamangala in Karnataka to Bale in Maharashtra. RORO is Multimodal service that ensures seamless transportation of goods from one place to another. It will transport essential commodities between agriculture mandis of Bengaluru and Solapur. Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, environment friendly, services for the truck operators and industries.

