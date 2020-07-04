Robbers kill ATM cash van driver in Chhattisgarh

About:
In Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh two robbers killed ATM cash van driver in a loot incident. A CCTV footage shows that the two robbers speeding off on a bike and pointing pistols at shocked passersby. Raigarh’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek Verma said, “Two men on a bike came outside the ATM, their faces were covered with a white cloth, one of them went inside the ATM and the other one walked up the driver and shot him, killing him on the spot, another person is in injured condition.” Police has started the investigation.