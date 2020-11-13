Routine testing for Covid can make surgery safer: Study

Hyd cops solve infant kidnapping case within 6 hours 2020-11-13 Hyderabad Police recovered a two-month-old baby girl within six hours of abduction and handed over the baby to her mother. Police arrested a man, his wife, and sister for committing the crime in Falaknuma area. Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said, “Hyderabad Police recovered a two-month-old girl within six hours of her abduction. A complaint was filed and our team investigated immediately in the matter. We arrested a man, his wife, and sister for committing the crime in Falaknuma area. The accused have been sent to jail.”