Ruckus created at Bengaluru’s COVID-19 hotspot area

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:58 ist
About: 

Ruckus broke out at Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura area after a civic staff moved in to shift some residents to a quarantine facility after the area was detected to be a hotspot of COVID-19 infection.  Some people of the area created ruckus and clear the barricades put up at Padarayanapura by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to contain the spread of the dreadful virus.  Later, Bengaluru South DCP went to spot and situation brought under control.
 

