S Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo

‘Mirzapur’ Season 2 trailer: ‘Revenge knows no fear’ 2020-10-06 'Mirzapur’ fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show’s main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the Uttar Pradesh city. The trailer opens with the narration of Mirzapur’s gang lord Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Triphati) who hints at his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) succeeding him but with the traditional ways. However, relentless Munna, standing next to the throne of his father, declares that the ruler can change the rules anytime, indicating his desperation to make his presence felt in the gun-toting city. The trailer also shows the main lead Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) who is out for revenge for the killing of his brother and wife by Munna, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces with him. Making the story more complicated, son of Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat) is also seeking the blood of Guddu who had spontaneously shot dead his father. The trailer is also packed with new characters including Vijay Varma among others. Amazon Prime Video will air season 2 of ‘Mirzapur’ from Oct 23.