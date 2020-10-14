Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

About:
The Chennai Super Kings got a much-needed win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct. 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thumped SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team’s comeback in the tournament said, “Sam Curran’s all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us.” CSK went to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.