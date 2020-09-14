Sanitisation work underway in Parliament premises

Sanitisation work was being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government.

On the other hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi staged protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination in the Parliament premises ahead of monsoon session commencing today.

Speaking to media, the Rajya Sabha MP of DMK, Tiruchi Siva said, “NEET deprives dreams to the poor and rural students who score high marks in school education but are unable to get through NEET exam because they are not able to get any private coaching.”

“11 students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the fear of this exam,” he added. DMK and CPI (M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.