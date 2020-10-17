Schools to reopen in Assam from November 01: CM

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that schools will be open in the state from November 01 and hostels from December 01.

He said, “Hostels will reopen from 1st Dec, schools from 1st Nov. We've divided sections and days in a way to ensure that the institution doesn't become overcrowded. There'll be two streams - 8.30 am-12.30 pm & 1.30-4.30 pm. Students can come only three days a week.”

“We've also given an option that if some parents or school authorities do not want to open school and want to carry on online classes, they can do that. We will not be insisting on mandatory attendance this year, because this is voluntary participation,” he added.